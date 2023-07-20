Barricade situation resolved in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday around 7:40 a.m. near a residence on the 3400 block of Goldyke Street.

A barricade situation in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been resolved.

Police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday around 7:40 a.m. near a residence on the 3400 block of Goldyke Street, near North Lamb and North Las Vegas boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The person would not leave the residence and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.