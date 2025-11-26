Before shooting, Las Vegas officers thought man’s vape pen was a knife, official says

A carjacking suspect who was shot by a Las Vegas police officer was holding a vape pen in his hand that officers initially believed was a knife, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A carjacking suspect who was shot by a Metropolitan Police Department officer on Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley was holding a vape pen in his hand that officers initially believed was a knife, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said Tuesday.

Wade Griffith, 38, was shot once by officer Patrick Natali before Griffith surrendered to police near the entrance of the Bella Vita apartments, in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Koren told reporters during a briefing at Metro’s headquarters.

Police said after the shooting Sunday that Griffith was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Koren said Tuesday that Griffith’s condition has stabilized.

Griffith now faces charges of attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm and battery on a protected person, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records. An attorney is not listed on Griffith’s case overview, though an initial appearance is scheduled before Judge Harmony Letizia at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Video played at the briefing shows Natali and another officer struggling with Griffith, who was pushed to the ground by Natali and the other officer, whose identity hasn’t been released by police. Seconds later, Natali’s handgun, a 9 mm pistol, goes off.

“He has a knife!” the other officer said. Seconds later, a gunshot shot can be heard.

“Drop the knife,” Natali tells Griffith. “Get on the ground, now!”

Video then shows Griffith briefly walking away before laying on the ground and surrendering to officers.

Officer punched in the face

Koren said officers responded to the area at 12:26 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted robbery and carjacking from inside the complex. One alleged victim told officers they were driving inside the complex when Griffith approached the person’s vehicle and said “he was going to take it,” Koren said. The person drove off after Griffith pulled a knife from his backpack and struck the vehicle, Koren added.

Griffith continued through the complex and approached a group of people who were repairing a car in the parking lot, Koren said. Griffith demanded one of them give him a vehicle, pulled out a knife, and later left to go toward the front of the complex.

Police arrived and an officer began giving verbal commands to Griffith, who continued to walk toward the officer, Koren said. The officer, whose identity wasn’t released, tried to arrest Griffith but was punched in the face by Griffith, according to Koren.

Natali arrived moments later and also began issuing to commands to Griffith, Koren said. Natali and another officer then tried to arrest Griffith again. The shooting, the fifth this year involving a Metro officer, occurred moments later, Koren said.

Police: Prior mental health history

Though Koren noted that Griffith was wielding a vape pen when he was shot, officers obtained a search warrant for a bag Griffith was carrying at the time of the shooting, which revealed a “large knife” and the sheath for a second knife police have still not found. Koren said Griffith either lived at the apartment complex or nearby.

Koren said Griffith has a history of criminal activity and “crisis intervention” episodes involving law enforcement, but did not elaborate.

“I do know he had prior history that indicates there were likely some mental health issues that he was dealing with,” Koren said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.