Bicycle dispute ends in shooting after victim taunted suspect, police report says

Calysha Atwater, left, and Cory Kassela (Metropolitan Police Department)

Calysha Atwater (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman is facing charges of attempted murder and battery for allegedly shooting a man in a Las Vegas storm tunnel during a dispute over a bicycle.

During the confrontation, the victim allegedly taunted the suspect to shoot him.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, officers brought 36-year-old Calysha Atwater (also known as Lalysha Atwater and Calysha Atwater Lewis) into custody on Wednesday, along with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Cory Kassela, who was also present during the shooting.

The shooting took place below the intersection of Winnick Avenue and Koval Lane on Nov. 22. According to the report, the victim said he arrived at the tunnel with a bicycle previously stolen from him, but that he had subsequently reclaimed and repaired when he discovered it abandoned and unrideable on the street.

The victim said he then learned that Atwater now claimed ownership of the bike. He said he became concerned because of Atwater’s reputation for violence and because Kassela and the victim were previously in a five-year relationship, which the victim claims ended because of Atwater.

According to the report, Atwater’s voice could then be heard from outside the tunnel, saying, “Oh, that (expletive) riding my bike! He better not be riding my (bike)!”

The victim, who is homeless, then unsuccessfully tried to hide the bicycle before Atwater and Kassela entered the tunnel, causing the victim to tell Atwater, “just take the bike.”

Atwater then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, after which the victim taunted her to shoot him. The victim said Atwater shot him as he exited the tunnel. Atwater and Kassela then fled on bicycles, the report said.

Police soon arrived and discovered the victim wounded with a shattered femur and had him transported to the hospital for treatment. The report indicates the victim is still on crutches and has limited mobility.

Kassela faces a battery charge for his alleged role in the incident, which includes confronting the victim and refusing to render aid or call for medical assistance after the victim was shot.

Atwater and Kassela made initial appearances in court Thursday. Both are due back in court on Tuesday.

