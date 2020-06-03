Black Lives Matter supporters tell Las Vegas officers they back them, too

Three Las Vegas women were among a steady stream of people stopping by University Medical Center to show support for the officers on duty and pray for Officer Shay Mikalonis.

Las Vegas community members showed their support for Metro officer Shay Mikalonis outside of UMC on Wednesday. (Cassie Soto)

Simone Hall, right, and Demetria Williams, center, stop to thank Las Vegas police outside University Medical Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. The women said they support Black Lives Matter and Las Vegas police, with Hall saying "We are all one together." (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While it often seems there is a bright line separating Black Lives Matter activists and their supporters from the police, the lines can quickly become blurred when an officer is senselessly shot in the head while doing his duty.

Three women stopped by the entrance to the University Medical Center on Wednesday to deliver an important message to the officers stationed there: they support Black Lives Matter and they support Las Vegas police.

It is not one or the other, said Las Vegas residents Demetria Williams, Simone Hall and Sheneka Gunn.

“We came out here to support the officers, to show we support Black Lives Matter,” Hall said. “But we also support our local and police officers all over the country.”

The women said they are advocating for unity, love, respect for all, and offering prayers for the Las Vegas police officer shot Monday night at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Circus Circus. Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was continuing to fight for his life at the hospital Wednesday morning after undergoing surgery to remove a bullet from his neck. The last update on his condition was provided by Las Vegas police Tuesday afternoon, saying he was in critical condition.

Like many other well-wishers, the women dropped off some supplies for the officers. They also chatted about Las Vegas, shared some laughs and finally exchanged hugs with the officers.

Of their message, Hall said, “It is important because we stand together in unity. That we show each other that we love and care and respect one another. Most of all, we are children of God. So we all are praying and we are asking that everyone pray for everyone’s safety.”

Williams, Hall and Gunn were just part of a steady stream of people who stopped by the hospital to greet officers and deliver coffee, sweets, water — even breakfast. Since Mikalonis was shot, members of the public have been streaming to the hospital to voice support for police.

Mike Clay of the Las Vegas business Legal Ride brought drinks and food for the officers at the hospital.

“We came out here to help out the officers, pray for them,” Clay said. “We also brought them breakfast and coffee and water.”

John Ynigues, owner of Grouchy John’s Coffee, brought a van to University Medical Center on Wednesday morning. He was making free frappes, cappuccino and other coffee drinks for officers.

“We are here to support the officers who have been out and about all night,” Ynigues said. “Trying to provide support.”

Others showed up at the hospital Wednesday morning with water and food. Las Vegans took to social media to voice their support for Mikalonis under the terms Pray For Shay and Metro Strong.

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting Mikalonis made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Hall said all should recoil at the violence and reject it.

“We are aware that young people are very angry,” Hall said. “We ask that they be in control of their anger. Get out there, hold your signs and protest peacefully.”

