Body-cam video shows Las Vegas officer shooting armed man

The video shows Officer Andrea Mitre discharging her weapon at suspect Cory Iturribarria, 38, after police said Iturribarria emerged from a home in the 10800 block of Rosalba Street carrying a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.

A recordings of a 911 call to police also was released in which a man who police said was Iturribarria could be heard threatening to kill his family during a domestic dispute.

“Mr. Iturribarria opened the screen door and stepped out holding the shotgun and the pistol in his hands,” said Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones. “As he did this he raised those firearms toward Officer Mitre.”

Iturribarria was wounded in the shooting and faces several felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and coercion-domestic violence. Iturribarria remained hospitalized at University Medical Center on Wednesday.

