Boy, 16, expected to survive after shooting in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2018 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2018 - 5:43 pm

A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police received calls about the shooting just after 2 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip mall in the area of West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, near North Fifth Street.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition after he was shot at least once. Patty said Tuesday evening that the boy is expected to survive.

Police were looking for one suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were interviewing multiple suspects, including other teenagers, at the scene of the shooting, which was “down the street” from a school, Patty said Tuesday afternoon. Legacy High School and a campus of the charter school Somerset Academy are both within a mile of the scene.

The boy was shot in front of a grocery store and gas station so officers also will look at the business’ security cameras to try to determine what happened, he said.

“There were just a lot of people in the area when it happened; school was getting out at this time,” Patty said.

Police had not determined if the shooting was the result of an argument, or if the boy was the intended target, he said.

“In these types of situations when we’re talking about shootings, especially on teenagers, we have a little bit of fortune on our side where we’re able to speak with a lot of students and find out exactly what they saw,” Patty said.

