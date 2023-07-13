99°F
Shootings

Boy, 2, killed in accidental shooting was in care of family member, aunt says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 7:57 pm
 
Jaiangelis Stevenson (Courtesy of Paris Box)
An aunt of the 2-year-old Las Vegas boy who died after accidentally shooting himself Sunday night said he had been in the care of a family member.

Paris Box, Jaiangelis Stevenson’s aunt, said the toddler was a laidback child who inspired feelings of happiness and peace in his presence. She said Jaianeglis’ family called him “Baby Blu” because of his light-colored eyes.

“He was a bright-eyed baby with a big personality,” she said. “It’s funny because he didn’t talk that much either.”

Jaiangelis loved to eat popsicles and often bore a telltale colorful ring around his mouth from eating the frozen treats while at his grandmother’s house, Box said. He also would often stop playing to show family members what he was doing before going back to his game.

The boy, who would have turned 3 later this month, died Sunday night at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department said he suffered from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Box said both parents were at work when Jaiangelis died, and he and a younger sibling were in the care of a family member. She said the family member came over to the mother’s home to watch her two kids while she worked.

She said the gun that killed the child didn’t belong to the mother.

Box said the family is still unclear on whose gun was in the home and how Jaiangelis got hold of it.

“This young woman was at work and she left Baby Blu with a family member who she trusted,” Box said. “We still don’t really know what happened.”

Box called for empathy for the child’s parents. Working in Las Vegas while trying to raise young children is difficult, she said, reiterating that both parents were at work and left their children under the care of a trusted family member.

“I think it’s important because a lot of people are attacking the parents. They were both at work,” Box said. “My sister didn’t own a firearm, I don’t think she’s ever even held a firearm.”

Box set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Jaiangelis’ funeral expenses and help support his family after the loss.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

