68°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Boy, girl shot in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2023 - 7:56 pm
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tu ...
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tu ...
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two children were shot while standing in the street in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

He said a boy and a girl were shot and taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. The children were then transferred to University Medical Center.

“We don’t know yet what led up to the shooting we just know that two juveniles were shot and it appears they were standing in the street when it happened,” Phenis said.

One child suffered life threatening injuries. The other child’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Phenis.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday evening.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s shift site of proposed Las Vegas ballpark to Tropicana
A’s shift site of proposed Las Vegas ballpark to Tropicana
2
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
3
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
4
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
5
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas
1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting