Boy, girl shot in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street

Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two children were shot while standing in the street in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

He said a boy and a girl were shot and taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. The children were then transferred to University Medical Center.

“We don’t know yet what led up to the shooting we just know that two juveniles were shot and it appears they were standing in the street when it happened,” Phenis said.

One child suffered life threatening injuries. The other child’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Phenis.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday evening.

No further information was available.

