Boyd Gaming says hotel staff will now enter ‘Do Not Disturb’ rooms sooner

Boyd Gaming is informing guests at all its properties that hotel personnel will enter a room if a “Do Not Disturb” sign is left on a door for more than 48 hours.

(BenDC)

The change comes after Mandalay Bay guest Steven Paddock kept housekeeping out of his room for about three days, enabling him to convert the suite into his personal armory with 23 guns. Paddock used them to spray gunfire onto a nearby crowd Oct. 1, killing 58 people.

“We are advising people upon check-in that we will conduct a safety and welfare check after a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign has been in place for two consecutive days,’’ said Boyd spokesman David Strow. “That is a policy that applies to all of our properties.’’

The Boyd policy was changed from three days to two days last month, said Strow.

Mandalay Bay has been criticized for allowing Paddock’s room to go unchecked for several days and not spotting the unusually large number of bags taken to his room, prompting Las Vegas properties to re-evaluate their own security procedures.

Steve Wynn said last month in an interview with Fox News that his properties already had a policy in place to investigate rooms if a “Do Not Disturb” sign was on a door for more than 12 hours. Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said Oct. 11 in a statement to the Review-Journal that policy was implemented “shortly after the recent tragedy.”

Weaver did not immediately reply to questions Tuesday whether guests are now informed of that policy.

Other major casino companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.