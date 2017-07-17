ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Boyfriend held in connection with shooting in west Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2017 - 1:46 am
 

A 34-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting Friday morning in the western valley.

Jail and booking records show Marvin L. Harris, 34, was booked Friday into Clark County Detention Center. He’s being held without bail on the count.

Metropolitan Police Department said a boyfriend was taken into custody after shooting his girlfriend about 1:45 a.m. at 9501 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road. Records identify Harris as a suspect in the shooting.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said it was the result of a domestic dispute. The woman is expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

