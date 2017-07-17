Boyfriend held in connection with shooting in west Las Vegas

A 34-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting Friday morning in the western valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail and booking records show Marvin L. Harris, 34, was booked Friday into Clark County Detention Center. He’s being held without bail on the count.

Metropolitan Police Department said a boyfriend was taken into custody after shooting his girlfriend about 1:45 a.m. at 9501 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road. Records identify Harris as a suspect in the shooting.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said it was the result of a domestic dispute. The woman is expected to survive.

9501 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada