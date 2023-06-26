Briefing expected in police shooting of suspected kidnapper

Las Vegas police are expected to release more information Monday on the shooting of a suspected kidnapper.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a suspected kidnapper was shot by an officer near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are expected to release more information Monday on the shooting of a suspected kidnapper.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser will conduct a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday at Metro headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jonathan Collingwood shot a man Friday morning who police said pointed a gun at someone in his SUV in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Lamb Boulevard.

A woman had texted Boulder City police just after midnight Friday to report she had been kidnapped by a man. Boulder City police alerted Metro, and officers found the vehicle with the man and three others inside it.

They were able to “forcibly stop” the vehicle near Charleston and Lamb before Collingwood shot the man. Police said Friday the man who was shot was in critical condition at University Medical Center.

He had not been identified as of Monday morning.

In August 2018, Collingwood fatally shot an 18-year-old man after an hourlong standoff that stemmed from a domestic incident. A Report On Use Of Force by the Clark County district attorney’s office determined that Collingwood’s actions were “reasonable and/or legally justified” in that shooting.

Collingwood was placed on routine paid leave after Friday’s shooting while the department investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.