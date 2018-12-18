Bump stock ban to become law in 90 days

WASHINGTON — The long road to banning bump stocks in the wake of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas mass shooting will come to an end in 90 days when a final rule drafted by the Department of Justice and prompted by President Donald Trump becomes law, the Review Journal has learned.
The devices, which accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic weapons and enabled a lone shooter in a hotel room to kill 58 and wound hundreds more, will be defined as “machine guns.” Possession of the devices will become a felony offense.
Owners will have 90 days to destroy their bump stocks or turn them into the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Owners also can contact local law enforcement offices to see if they would be willing to accept the devices.
No compensation will be given in return for the bump stocks. Owners will not be allowed to register the devices.
In February, Trump met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to urge them to pass a comprehensive school safety bill in the wake of the January school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
At the meeting, Trump said he supported a ban on bump stocks, but added that Congress would not have to pass legislation because “we can do that with an executive order.”
Gun control advocates countered that a new law passed by Congress could better withstand legal challenges than a rule change, as gun rights advocates could argue that a regulation banning the devices is wrongful interpretation of federal gun law, as evidenced by the ATF’s decision to allow the sale of bump stocks in 2010.
On Feb. 20, Trump directed then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to propose “a rule banning all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns” and to do so “as expeditiously as possible.”
That action launched periods of rule making, followed by the submission and review of public comments. Of the over 186,000 comments, the Department of Justice reported, more than 119,000 supported the new rule while more than 66,000 opposed the rules.
