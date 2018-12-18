The long road to banning bump stocks in the wake of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas mass shooting will come to an end in 90 days when a final rule drafted by the Department of Justice and prompted by President Donald Trump becomes law.

This Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, shows a "bump stock" attached to a semi-automatic rifle at a gun store and shooting range in Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP File)

The devices, which accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic weapons and enabled a lo ne shooter in a hotel room to kill 58 and wound hundreds mor e, will be defined as “machine guns.” Possession of the devic es will become a felony offense.

Owners will have 90 days to de stroy their bump stocks or tur n them into the Bureau of Alco hol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Owners also can co ntact local law enforcement of fices to see if they would be willing to accept the devic es.

No compensation will be given in return for the bump stocks. Owners will not be all owed to register the devices.

In February, Trump met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to urge them to pass a compreh ensive school safety bill in t he wake of the January school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

At the meeting, Trump said he supported a ban on bump stocks , but added that Congress woul d not have to pass legislation because “we can do that with an executive order.”

Gun control advocates countere d that a new law passed by Con gress could better withstand l egal challenges than a rule change, as gun rights advocates could argue that a regulation banning the devices is wrongfu l interpretation of federal gu n law, as evidenced by the ATF ’s decision to allow the sale of bump stocks in 2010.

On Feb. 20, Trump directed the n Attorney General Jeff Sessio ns to propose “a rule banning all devices that turn legal we apons into machine guns” and to do so “as expedit iously as possible.”

That action launched periods o f rule making, followed by the submis sion and review of public comm ents. Of the over 186,000 comm ents, the Department of Justic e reported, more than 119,000 supported the new rule while m ore than 66,000 opposed the ru les.

