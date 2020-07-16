110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Shootings

Bump stock manufacturer stakes claim in Route 91 gunman’s $1M estate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 4:31 pm
 

Las Vegas probate attorney Alice Denton was so close, she could picture it.

A court hearing Thursday was supposed to finalize her law office’s work on the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman’s estate. With that done, she expected the families of the 58 victims to receive equal portions of his estimated $1 million estate by the third anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre — an optimistic end to a long, complicated legal process.

But last month, in the eleventh hour, the company that manufactured the bump stock Stephen Paddock used to fire rounds more quickly during his attack suddenly filed a creditor’s claim against the estate, arguing that it was entitled to a cut — or potentially all — of its value.

“Slide Fire, their creditor’s claim, will in effect wipe out the entire estate,” Denton told the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of the Thursday hearing.

According to the claim, Slide Fire Solutions wants to use the estate’s money to cover, or at least offset, its growing legal fees, which stem from a separate, ongoing class-action lawsuit filed against the since-shuttered bump stock manufacturer in the days after the mass shooting.

“Paddock could not have injured so many people without a bump stock,” the lawsuit argues. “Paddock may not have launched his military-style assault without a bump stock. There are people who were killed, injured, and suffered emotional distress who would not have been, if Paddock had not possessed a bump stock.”

Slide Fire instead argues that it was Paddock who caused the attack, not a bump stock, and for that reason, his estate should be allocated toward its legal fees.

“We were so close to the finish line. So close,” Denton told the Review-Journal. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve made it.’ And then my assistant came in and said, ‘They filed.’”

Destruction delayed

Thursday’s court hearing was supposed to lay out a plan for the destruction of Paddock’s weapons, which have been in legal limbo since early 2019.

The instruments of mass murder held significant value, and at the time, Denton wanted to maximize the payout to each victim’s family. But selling them off to raise money for the victims, to which Paddock’s mother in 2018 had signed over the estate, meant they likely would recirculate, and could one day end up on display or used in another shooting.

The ethical dilemma made national headlines. That’s when an anonymous donor from California stepped in, offering to cover their $62,500 value as long as they were destroyed — a perfect solution, as Denton saw it.

A few months later, though, another roadblock emerged: Attorneys suing Mandalay Bay on behalf of survivors and victims’ families asked for an order to preserve the weapons, arguing that they were crucial evidence and that destroying them could compromise their case should it go to trial, along with other lawsuits stemming from the shooting.

When a settlement in the Mandalay Bay case later was announced, though, things were looking up. The Thursday hearing was supposed to lay out a plan for destroying the weapons once settlement checks were distributed, likely sometime in the next six months.

But Slide Fire’s claim blew up those plans, Denton said. Because even if a destruction plan were approved, the whole point of the probate case was to distribute money to the victims’ families, and now, that may not happen.

“What Slide Fire is doing is taking money from the mouths of widows, orphans, people who lost their kids, and using it to pay for their attorneys. And that’s wrong,” Denton said. “If bump stocks were not made, maybe Stephen Paddock wouldn’t have been able to kill 58 people. The right thing for them to do would be to withdraw the creditor’s claim.”

Attorneys for Slide Fire did not immediately return a request for comment.

Won’t give up

Denton said she could fight the claim, but the costly legal process could take years and would cut into the estate’s value. If she doesn’t fight it, she would essentially be forfeiting the estate to Slide Fire.

“It’s very disappointing, depressing, devastating,” Denton said.

Still, though, Denton said she is not giving up.

“I really think that if the attorneys for Slide Fire were open-minded and would listen to me and hear a possible solution, maybe we could make it work,” she said. “But they’d have to be willing to work with me.”

The hearing was continued until February, when attorneys will again lay out a plan for the guns’ destruction. Slide Fire’s claim will be addressed at a later date.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
3
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
4
Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases
5
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 shot at house party in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

One of the victims was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. Two others suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.