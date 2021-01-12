Burglary suspect jailed after being shot by Henderson police

Henderson police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Watkins, who was briefly hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after the shooting.

Joshua Watkins (Henderson Police Department)

A “known armed burglary suspect” was shot by Henderson police on Monday night during a foot pursuit, according to authorities.

The Henderson Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Watkins, who was briefly hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after the shooting.

During a briefing near the scene of the shooting at Life Storage, 1011 Stufflebeam Ave., Henderson Police Department Capt. Kirk Moore told reporters that detectives were “conducting a surveillance operation” on a man wanted in a “significant” number of burglaries when they decided to stop him around 8:50 p.m.

Moore said the detectives described the area as a “good place” to stop him, as there are “not many people here.”

But the man took off on foot and during the chase, “brandished a firearm,” and an officer shot the man, police said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is believed that he was hit only one time,” Moore said.

Watkins was released from the hospital and has been booked into the Henderson Detention Center, police said. He faces charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and being a registered ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

An officer also was injured during the chase, but Moore said it was not a gunshot wound and did not provide further details about the injury. Further information about the officer injured was not released in Tuesday’s statement.

It was the Henderson Police Department’s first police shooting this year.

Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.