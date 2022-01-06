62°F
Burglary suspect shot, killed after charging officers with knife, police say

Las Vegas police shot an individual Thursday morning in a neighborhood in the southeast valley
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 11:22 am
 
Updated January 6, 2022 - 3:37 pm
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of a residential burglary was shot and killed by police Thursday morning in southeast Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard and adjacent to the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Officers who responded to a burglary call spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on the 5100 block of Broadbent Boulevard, police Capt. Nick Farese said at a news briefing.

“Officers went out on that suspect and started issuing him verbal commands,” he said. “The suspect failed to acknowledge those verbal commands, produced a knife and charged at one of our officers.”

The officer shot the man, who was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died, Farese said.

No officers and no other people were injured in the incident, Farese said.

No details on the related burglary were provided.

The shooting was the first by a Metro officer in 2022. Last year, the department reported 10 police shootings, six of which were fatal. One resulted in a suicide.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

