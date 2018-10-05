California baseball field honors Las Vegas shooting victims

A community baseball field at a California park now honors the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Three of those killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival attack were from Corona, California, where park is located: Austin Davis, 29; Thomas Day Jr., 54; and Christopher Roybal, 28.

For many years, both Davis and Day played on the newly dedicated Remembrance Field as members of Corona’s adult softball league, a city spokeswoman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Roybal grew up in Corona and went to Eagle Glen Park too.

“Here, one year later, the people of Corona dedicate ourselves to always remembering them,” a newly installed plaque near the field now reads.

A few hundred people attended the dedication ceremony, including relatives of the victims and many Route 91 survivors.

“The show of community support at Sunday’s event was even more than we could have hoped for,” city spokeswoman Brittany Ritzi Foust said. “The ceremony served as a time to reflect on the tragedy of so many lives lost and many others from our community forever changed, to commemorate the impact they had on our community, and to comfort one another in our collective grief.”

