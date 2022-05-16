California church shooting suspect is Las Vegas resident, police say
David Chou, 68, is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Laguna Woods, California.
A man accused of opening fire in a Southern California church Sunday, killing one worshipper and critically injuring others, is a Las Vegas resident.
The Orange County sheriff’s department said David Chou, 68, is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
The shooting occurred in Laguna Woods, about 275 driving miles south of Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
