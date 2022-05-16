California church shooting suspect is Las Vegas resident, police say

David Chou, 68, is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Laguna Woods, California.

Hector Gomez, left, and Jordi Poblete, worship leaders at the Mariners Church Irvine, leave flowers outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

An Orange County Sheriff's Department officer guards the grounds at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Orange County Sheriff deputy removes yellow tape from a vehicle outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Laguna Woods Mayor Carol Moore, front left at podium, and Orange County Board of Supervisor, Lisa Barlett, right, surrounded by law enforcement officers, hold a press conference outside the grounds og Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A man accused of opening fire in a Southern California church Sunday, killing one worshipper and critically injuring others, is a Las Vegas resident.

The Orange County sheriff’s department said David Chou, 68, is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred in Laguna Woods, about 275 driving miles south of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

