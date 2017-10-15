Shootings

California community hit hard by Las Vegas shooting

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2017 - 7:14 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2017 - 10:08 am

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The bearded father of three picked up three baseballs on Field 1, juggling them in his hands. It was just like any other Friday for him here: He got up for work at 6 a.m., woke up his young kids and slipped on his everyday cowboy boots.

But now he does those things with a bullet in his back.

Dylan Bertino is one of the many Southern Californians who were at the Route 91 Harvest festival when a shooter on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay rained bullets on the crowd. Minutes earlier those people had been dancing to country music under the desert moon.

Mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, daughters and sons. Seven of the 58 people killed in the Oct. 1 attack were from Riverside County.

In the two weeks since the tragedy, many of the victims have been remembered and celebrated in Riverside, with some churches putting on multiple services for those touched by the shooting.

While some residents seem disconnected from the tragedy, others are grappling with the fact that it hits too close to home. A few miles from Riverside, Stephanie Pope walked her gray and white puppy, Ziggy, in a park. She said the community, although large, is tight-knit and has offered much support.

“My heart is empty,” she said. “It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Living with a bullet

On Friday night, Bertino played the part of baseball coach: He wore black sneakers and a yellow and navy blue hat. It was the only time he didn’t wear the boots. Steadying himself in his yellow and white Bees uniform, Bertino’s 5-year-old son, Deegan, was up to bat.

“All right, last one,” Bertino said, putting his foot on the pedal of a pitching machine. Dust from the dugout swirled around in the wind. “Get down, buddy.”

Deegan hit the ball and took off running, firmly planting his feet at third base.

Bertino, 32, spent 45 minutes at University Medical Center. He will live with the bullet and a nickel-sized scar in his back.

He missed two days of work and his son’s first game after the shooting, where he hid behind a fence, his body jolted and the bullet burrowed 6 inches into his lower back.

It felt like pliers ripping away his skin. Each day since, it has felt like a pulled muscle. In a few more weeks, he won’t even feel it, Bertino said.

“I just want to keep it normal,” he said. “If I let him beat me down, then he won.”

So, that’s what he did. For the two Bees games a week and one practice. For his 3-year-old son Tucker’s flag football twice a week. For his 7-month old baby, Dylann.

Bertino said he has felt nothing but support since coming back to the city where he was raised. He received three giant cards, filled from front to back, edible arrangements and flowers at his front door.

“That’ll put a smile on anyone’s face,” he said.

While Bertino might stay away from concerts for a while, he said guns don’t make him uneasy. He’s planning a 14-day Elk hunting trip in Colorado for the 12th year in a row.

“I’ll be back around guns again,” he said.

Bertino and his wife, Mindy, planned the trip for seven months. They went with 26 friends. Three were among the more than 500 people shot who survived the attack.

Last weekend, they all had a barbecue. They cooked out, listened to country music and talked about the shooting.

“They’re having a hard time,” he said. One of his friends looked at him and said, ‘Man, you’re like therapy.’

“No, I’m a cabinet maker,” Bertino replied. “You can’t let this get you down.”

A connected feeling

Riverside is a sprawling city with a few cash-only businesses, sprinkled with barrel-tile roofed homes on hills.

Riverside County, part of Southern California’s Inland Empire, is just a few hours drive from Las Vegas — a common spot for a weekend getaway.

“Las Vegas is like the backyard,” city spokesman Phil Pitchford said. “Everyone has some connection to somebody.”

After the shooting, almost 900 people went to Riverside City College to remember 20-year-old nursing student Angela Gomez. They wore purple, her favorite color. Car washes and other fundraisers popped up around town.

Chelsea Romo, a 28-year-old mother of two, was greeted with whooping and yelling, tears and get-well messages when she pulled into her Wildomar cul-de-sac almost a week after she lost her left eye and partial vision in her right during the attack.

Riverside County residents affected by the deadly shooting in Las Vegas were invited to meet for free with county mental health specialists at a trio of events across the county Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Brian Pope, assistant principal at Bloomington High School, picked up a tiny orange goalie net at Richard Rollins Community Park in Grand Terrace, just outside Riverside. He remembered the Monday and Tuesday after the shooting vividly: Two of his teachers who had attended the concert were so traumatized he had to send them home.

“It was very surreal. It’s hard to swallow,” Pope, 35, said. He brings his kids to Las Vegas every summer.

They are already asking when the family will go back.

“I can’t even fathom. What do we do?” Pope asked.

He remembers the 2015 attack in nearby San Bernardino that killed 14 people at a holiday party. “It’s weird how a shooting a 3½- or four-hour drive hit more so from the one down the road.”

Mother of three

Brice Ahlers walked up to his mother’s white and teal casket Friday morning and stopped. Carefully, the 11-year-old placed an American flag folded into a triangle on top, with a white rose on either side. He sat back down and adjusted his tie from the front seat at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside on Friday.

Hannah Ahlers was a 34-year-old mother of three. Before 10 a.m. Friday, the church had run out of the 400 printed programs for the service. Nine pages in the guest book were filled. Almost 1,000 people filled the pews.

Hannah met her husband, Brian, when she was 10 at Redlands Church of Christ. Years later, the family circled her one Fourth of July, with a sparkler in hand. With the white glow of the night around her, a young man knelt on one knee. Six months later, they said “I do.” Hannah was just 17.

At the end of the service, Brice joined the pallbearers, his dad at his side. He grabbed the handle in front. As the men in the family followed, they huddled together as Hannah’s casket was stowed in the back of a white hearse.

Brian Ahlers, his face bearded and his head bald, clutched his son’s hands. Brice, wearing black sunglasses and holding tissues in his palm, leaned into his father’s chest and cried. They watched the hearse drive away.

Following the service, a few of Hannah’s closest friends stood in the parking lot sipping cans of beer and smoking cigarettes. Just two weeks ago, Chris Hopkins was at the Route 91 festival, enjoying country music and beer with Hannah and their friends.

“We’re going back next weekend,” he said. “It’s what we feel we need to do.”

A path to normalcy

Detective Jeffery Putnam stood outside City Hall on Thursday night, surveying the crowd. The Long Night of Arts & Innovation in downtown Riverside was well underway, featuring arts and science activities and live music.

It was the first large event in the city since the Oct. 1 mass shooting, with over 10,000 people expected. And the police department was prepared, always changing its procedures after tragic events, Putnam said. “We have a history of a lot of things spilling into our city.”

Many people at the event had connections to shooting victims. Putnam’s daughter went to school with Gomez, and many off-duty Riverside officers attended the concert. Jason McMillan, a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy, remains hospitalized in Las Vegas, recovering from his gunshot wound.

“It sounds a little weird to say that we’re used to this,” Putnam said. “We run to the danger to see how we can stop it.”

Aaron Martinez, a 25-year-old University of California, Riverside student, wearing a blue Earth Science shirt ,said some of his friends were at the Las Vegas concert.

“‘Most of us are OK. We can’t complain because some people aren’t OK,’” he said they told him.

Several feet away, robots blinked Christmas lights and moved with the motion of a child’s hand. Two boys pulled fingerprints off a Frisbee. Elizabeth Muglia, 30, watched her daughter, Nikki, make slime and squeeze the purple goo in between her fingers.

“It’s sad,” Muglia said. “But you can’t be scared. You gotta keep living life.”

Evil is temporary

Dana Gardner, of Grand Terrace, always put her kids before herself. Countless nights, she ate popcorn for dinner so her three babies would have a better meal to eat. She was excited to finally buy her kids a house to be raised in, rushing to scout out their rooms. Over the years, she never missed a soccer game, baseball game or ballerina recital, and wouldn’t hesitate to smack them on the head with a spoon when they acted up.

On Saturday, at Sandals Church in Riverside, the community mourned the 52-year-old grandmother who worked for San Bernardino County for over two decades. She was a person who could talk to a group of doctors and have an expensive drink but then hang out in a bar and have a beer, many wrote in letters read at the service.

“Why didn’t God stop the bullets?” Pastor Matt Brown asked. “It’s in this event that we see the worst of humanity, and we see the best.”

The church has handled at least three funerals for victims of the fatal mass shooting in Las Vegas. Brown urged the packed room to remember that evil is only temporary.

“Your love for her is more intense, it’s more real,” he said. “Because faith, hope and love live forever.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Red carpet at MGM for Dan Reynolds Believer screening
Kats on the red carpet for the VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds about how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead after an early Wednesday morning crash in the northwest valley. The single-vehicle crash was called in about 1:35 a.m. on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.
Crime
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Henderson Police Seek Armed Bank Robbery Suspect
This afternoon a male suspect entered the Bank of America, located at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at about 12:40 p.m. As he entered the bank, he pulled a black mask down to conceal his face.The suspect is described as a late-forties to early-fifties white male adult, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a grayish blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark colored shoes. His head was shaved on the sides and the top of his hair was dark in color. Vehicle was described as possibly a gray 2012-2014 four door Ford Focus. The license plates were covered with black tape. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the suspect but call police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro investigates an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Robbery Surveillance Video
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Paintball Attacks -- People injured in Las Vegas (LVMPD)
A recent series of drive-by paintball shootings in Las Vegas has resulted in the endangerment and injury of multiple people. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
USPS truck carjacked
Surveillance video of a USPS truck being carjacked on March 10. Search for suspects and pictures of suspects.
New York New York Robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A white man suspected of robbing a Strip casino in blackface in January was charged Friday in federal court, records show. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police arrest man with guns and ammo
Las Vegas police arrested a man sitting in car who was found with guns and ammo in his trunk. The video was captured by Steven Gibson and posted to his Facebook page.
LVMPD Seeks Assistance Identifying Suspects In Lottery Ticket Scam
During the month of February, two victims have been identified by LVMPD Financial Crimes detectives as being victims of a lottery ticket scam. These victims were approached by a suspect who claimed to have a winning lottery ticket and needed legal assistance to cash it.
Metro Lt. Raymond Spencer discusses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley
Metro homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer discuses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley that left two men dead on March 6. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like