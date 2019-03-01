Car hits school bus after it was fired on in east Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A car that was shot at crashed into a school bus Friday near an east valley high school.

Las Vegas police officers were called to the “minor” crash about 2:25 p.m. at Karen and Burnham avenues, across from Valley High School, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Police initially reported that the driver of the car appeared to have been shot, but later clarified no one was injured.

“It appears as if a vehicle was shot and as a result had a minor collision with a school bus,” Hadfield said.

No students were injured.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

In response to the crash, the school was placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted.

Burnham Ave Karen Ave Winchester, NV 89169