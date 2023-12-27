50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Carjacking suspect killed by Las Vegas police in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 5:09 am
 
Updated December 27, 2023 - 10:09 am
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting involving officers on Wedn ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting involving officers on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting involving officers on Wedn ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting involving officers on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue ...
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue ...
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A carjacking suspect was killed by Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Durango Drive was closed from Blue Diamond towards Pebble Road while police investigate.

Around 7:20 a.m. SWAT vehicles remained parked on Durango near Agate Avenue blocking access to a nearby neighborhood. About an hour later, the intersection of Blue Diamond and Durango was opened, while Durango remained closed between Agate and Pebble Road.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
2
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
3
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
4
Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers in southwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers in southwest valley
5
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
South valley shooting leaves man dead, shooter outstanding
South valley shooting leaves man dead, shooter outstanding
Suspect, 20, arrested in north valley homicide case
Suspect, 20, arrested in north valley homicide case