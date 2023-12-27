Carjacking suspect killed by Las Vegas police in southwest valley

A carjacking suspect was killed by Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting involving officers on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Durango Drive was closed from Blue Diamond towards Pebble Road while police investigate.

Around 7:20 a.m. SWAT vehicles remained parked on Durango near Agate Avenue blocking access to a nearby neighborhood. About an hour later, the intersection of Blue Diamond and Durango was opened, while Durango remained closed between Agate and Pebble Road.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.