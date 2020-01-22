CCSD police join investigation of Fashion Show shooting

Clark County School District police are assisting with the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into a shooting Tuesday night at the Fashion Show mall.

Metropolitan Police Department officers move to a Fashion Show Mall entrance near Macy's for a sweep of suspects off of Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

La policía investiga un tiroteo el martes, 21 de enero de 2020 en el centro comercial Fashion Show de Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County School District police are assisting with the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into a shooting Tuesday night at the Fashion Show mall that left three people injured.

“One of our detectives was called out to assist Metro in their investigation,” school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Wednesday morning, adding that the school district is commonly asked to assist when juveniles are believed to be involved.

The shooting erupted around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday inside the mall, at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after a fight between a group of people had escalated. The three people who were shot were taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The shooter or shooters left the mall before officers arrived and remained at large Tuesday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning whether any arrests had been made. Las Vegas police have not released further information.

The shooting sent shoppers into a panic and prompted a large police presence on the Strip, where a mass shooting at a concert in 2017 left dozens dead.

Capt. Dori Koren of Metro’s Convention Center area command described the mall shooting as an “isolated incident” and not a case of an active shooter.

