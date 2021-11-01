Central Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 critical

A shooting in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon left a person fighting for their life, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gunfire broke out at 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue near Cambridge Street, Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said.

“Officers arrived and located a victim with a gunshot wound,” Parra said. “They were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.”

Parra said police were searching the neighborhood in an effort to learn who was responsible for the shooting. At least one person was detained but not arrested. The intersection of Twain and Cambridge was closed off to all traffic as police carried out the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

