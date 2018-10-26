Child accidentally shoots another child, says Las Vegas police

One child accidentally shot another Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The child was shot about 4:30 p.m. at a residence on the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court, near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, police said. It appeared the shooting was accidental.

The child’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Metropolitan Police Department’s abuse and neglect detectives will be investigating the case.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

