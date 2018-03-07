Child taken by father after Las Vegas shooting found safe

A 2-year-old boy allegedly taken by his father after a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley was found safe Wednesday, but police are continuing to search for the suspected gunman.

Amir Abdul-Rahim and Kuwait Abdul-Rahim (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

Police investigate a shooting at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Google)

Las Vegas police are looking for 2-year-old Kuwait Abdul-Rahim. The toddler might have been taken by his father, Amir Abdul-Rahim, after a shooting in the central valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

Las Vegas police are looking for Amir Abdul-Rahim, after a shooting in the central valley. Police believe Abdul-Rahim might have taken his 2-year-old son, Kuwait. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Regency Place apartments, 2820 S. Decatur Blvd., near Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Amir Abdul-Rahim, 26, knocked on an apartment door and got into an altercation, possibly involving child custody, Gordon said.

A neighbor who was not involved in the dispute was shot multiple times after he tried to intervene, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but was expected to survive, Gordon said.

Police said Abdul-Rahim took his 2-year-old son, Kuwait Abdul-Rahim, from the apartment where the child lives with his mother. Police said the boy was found safe on Wednesday but provided no details.

Here's Metro Lt. David Gordon at the scene with a description of the shooter and his vehicle. He also added that witnesses should always try to keep themselves safe – "If you see something, call us. Let the police do their job." pic.twitter.com/WU0s2wICLS — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) March 7, 2018

Police are searching for Abdul-Rahim and a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot, with silver trim. Abdul-Rahim is 6-foot-3, about 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

“If you see something going on, call us. Let the police do their job,” Gordon said. “We encourage people to be good witnesses but to also try to keep themselves out of harm’s way.”

Review-Journal reporter Max Michor contributed to this story.

