Shootings

Clark County coroner ID’s 2-year-old killed in self-inflicted shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 8:34 am
 
Updated July 10, 2023 - 4:32 pm
Eagle Trace Apartments on Monday, July 10, 2023, where a 2-year-old died from a self-inflicted ...
Eagle Trace Apartments on Monday, July 10, 2023, where a 2-year-old died from a self-inflicted shooting. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eagle Trace Apartments on Monday, July 10, 2023, where a 2-year-old died from a self-inflicted ...
Eagle Trace Apartments on Monday, July 10, 2023, where a 2-year-old died from a self-inflicted shooting. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the 2-year-old who died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting Sunday evening.

The coroner’s office identified the boy as Jaiangelis Stevenson. The official cause and manner of his death are still pending, the office said.

The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the boy was found in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect detectives were investigating Monday morning, and authorities would not say if anyone had been arrested.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mark Credico contributed to this report.

