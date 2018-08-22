Clark County museum exhibit will honor Las Vegas shooting victims

The Clark County Museum next month will open an exhibit of artifacts used to honor the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Chris Davis and his wife Debbie visit a memorial cross for their daughter Neysa Tonks at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chris and Debbie Davis, parents of Route 91 shooting victim Neysa Tonks, gather items from their daughter's cross following a cross-moving ceremony at a memorial for the victims at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The memorial was boxed up and moved for display to the Clark County Museum. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The county has cataloged more than 12,000 items that were used to create makeshift memorials following the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The items chosen for display include flags, stuffed animals, rosaries, signs, letters and art works that were placed at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and at Reno Street. The exhibit, titled “How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the October 1 Memorials,” will run from Sept. 28 through Feb. 24.

More information on the exhibit may be obtained by calling the Clark County Museum at 702-455-7995. All artifacts cataloged to date can be viewed at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/museum.

The museum is located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. Admission is $1 for children and seniors and $2 for adults. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

