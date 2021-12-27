Community groups raise more than $30K to aid waiter badly wounded in shooting

Chengyan Wang was shot in an after-hours burglary at ShangHai Taste, 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, on Dec. 20.

People walk by ShangHai Taste in Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eric Jeng, director of outreach at the Asian Community Development Council, poses for a portrait at an ACDC office at Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dine as employees cook food at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dine as employees cook food at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Employees cook food at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dine at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of ShangHai Taste in Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of Chinatown's Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Valley has rallied to support a Las Vegas waiter shot at a Chinatown restaurant a week ago by raising more than $33,000 to help him recover from his injuries.

Chengyan Wang was shot in an after-hours burglary at ShangHai Taste, 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, on Dec. 20. Police said a masked gunman stormed into the restaurant near Wynn Road at 2:55 a.m., then shot Wang 11 times. He has since undergone multiple surgeries. Wang is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center, restaurant co-owner Joe Muscaglione said Monday.

“His condition is more stable,” Muscaglione said. “He’s a little bit more talkative but it is a struggle. He requested porridge so (Jimmy Li, chef and co-owner of ShangHai Taste) made it and brought it to him yesterday. He couldn’t eat much but that was his first spoonful of food. It’s encouraging as much as it is heart-wrenching to see him struggle.”

Wang is expected to survive. Doctors, however, still don’t know what his long-term health prognosis will be. Some of the gunshot wounds he suffered were to the neck and abdomen.

Muscaglione said the restaurant plans to cover bills for Wang that workers compensation and insurance don’t cover. Sonny Vinuya, president of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, said a GoFundMe fundraiser for Wang has raised more than $19,400 as of Monday morning.

“We wanted to help,” Vinuya said. “We’ve had robberies in the past in Chinatown, but not a shooting like this. This was different.

“This particular gentleman is living here by himself, sending money to support his family in China, so there are a lot of different things that go into this. I’m sure he is worried about recovery time, what is he going to live on and providing support for his family, so we decided to start a GoFundMe.”

Vinuya said one member of the chamber has donated to help cover the cost of an interpreter and caretaker for Wang once he is released from the hospital. Meanwhile, the Asian Community Development Council is also holding a fundraiser on the mightycause website. That fundraiser had raised more than $13,900.

“This attack on a member of our community was senseless and vicious,” the council said in a written statement. “We are heartbroken and angry that this attack happened in the heart of our home at Shanghai Plaza.”

Eric Jeng, director of outreach for the council, said businesses in Chinatown and the Las Vegas Valley Asian community are committed to strengthening already existing relationships with the Metropolitan Police Department. He said the community response in support of Wang is remarkable, noting all money raised will go directly to Wang and his family.

“I think it is really beautiful to see our community coming together to raise money, raise awareness and do public education on the need for safety and protection for our community,” Jeng said.

Metro said they are continuing to search for a man suspected of carrying out the crime.

They have identified the suspect as transient Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23. Spring Valley area command Capt. Michelle Tavarez said Monday police searched for Gaston-Anderson all weekend, and the search continued Monday.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding him. Tavarez said if anyone sees someone resembling Gaston-Anderson, they should call 311 or 911.

“We have the full force of the agency behind us to find him,” Tavarez said. “We are doing everything we can to locate him.”

Tavarez said there was no evidence to indicate the shooting of Wang was a hate crime. Instead, it is believed to be a burglary that likely has connections to a previously unreported burglary in the same shopping complex about 10 days prior to the shooting.

“It appears to be a burglary gone wrong,” Tavarez said. “We believe the suspect came into the building to make a quick buck… and he encountered our victim. We are so grateful he is alive and survived. It is not every day that someone gets shot 11 times and lives through it. God was on his side.”

District Court records show Gaston-Anderson pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He was charged in November with burglary and grand larceny and on Dec. 6 with pandering and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.