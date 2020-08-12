Coroner identifies 16-year-old fatally shot by brother last month

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 16-year-old boy shot by his brother last month in a North Las Vegas home, a killing the brother told police was an accident.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The victim was Samarion Lewis, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back and chest, although his 18-year-old brother told police he had accidentally shot Samarion at a North Las Vegas home on July 19.

Samarion’s brother, Samonte Lewis, has been charged with disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death, court records show. According to his arrest report, Samonte Lewis’ 5-month-old baby was feet away when he shot his brother through the back.

Police were called to the home about 11 p.m. July 19 after multiple people called 911 to report the shooting, the report said. Four people were at the home during the shooting.

Investigators determined that Samonte Lewis owned the AR-15-style rifle found in the home, the report said. The 18-year-old told police that Samarion had asked how to clean the gun, and then the teenager fell down when Samonte Lewis grabbed the gun.

Samonte Lewis said he was holding the gun when he went to help his brother up, and accidentally shot the 16-year-old in the back, the report said.

Lewis was initially released to house arrest but rebooked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. He has a pending case from February on charges of trespassing or loitering near a school with a dangerous weapon, and theft.

He is scheduled to appear in court for the shooting case on Sept. 14.

