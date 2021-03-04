Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

A husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday have been identified as Ramon Elias Mejia-Vidal, 45, and Yvette Lidia Mejia, 49, both of Las Vegas.

A husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday in southwest Las Vegas have been identified as Ramon Elias Mejia-Vidal, 45, and Yvette Lidia Mejia, 49, both of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Mejia-Vidal shot Mejia at the couple’s home in the 9200 block of South Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads, at around 7:40 a.m. Mejia-Vidal then shot himself, Spencer said. The couple’s 16-year-old son found the bodies and called 911.

The Clark County coroner’s office released the couple’s identities on Thursday morning. An investigation into the cause and manner of death are pending for both, but Spencer described the deaths as a murder-suicide carried out by Mejia-Vidal.

“We are also speaking to some other family members in regards to some prior family dynamics as far as what led up to the shooting.” Spencer said.

3rd murder-suicide in 15 days

The shooting was the third murder-suicide in the Las Vegas Valley in 15 days.

On Saturday, Jeffrey David Lobel, 51, and Cicilia Apolo, 55, were found dead from gunshots wounds at the Falling Waters Apartments complex, 1350 N. Town Center Drive, in Summerlin. Police said Apolo was suffering from health issues and that the married couple was “in a financial crisis.”

On Feb. 16, police said Whitney Chareun, 25, was shot and killed by Nhan Truong, 29, at a home in the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway near Seven Hills Drive in Henderson. Truong then shot himself. Two children, ages 2 and 14 months, and two dogs were found in the home, all unharmed, police said.

