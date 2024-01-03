57°F
Shootings

Coroner identifies man killed by Las Vegas police, details on shooting coming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 4:00 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2024 - 4:06 pm
Several Metro units are seen in the Wendy's parking lot near Shadow Lane and West Charleston Bo ...
Several Metro units are seen in the Wendy's parking lot near Shadow Lane and West Charleston Boulevard early Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, after an officer-involved shooting in the area on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. What appears to be a Metro officer is also in the intersection. (RTC camera)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim in last Thursday’s deadly police shooting on Charleston Boulevard.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Iesel Santiago. His official cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the coroner ruled that the death was a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jeff Clark said in a video that the shooting happened after police found an occupied stolen vehicle in a fast-food drive-thru Thursday night and the passenger got out and ran. Clark said officers chased the passenger, then shot him when he pulled out a gun. He died at the scene.

Metro police identified the officers involved in the shooting as 28-year-old Richard Rivera and 33-year-old Joseph Bringhurst, who served the Western Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command, according to the department. They both were placed on paid administrative leave while Metro reviews the incident.

Metro will provide more information the shooting this afternoon.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Sasha Larkin is scheduled to brief the media at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the department’s headquarters building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

