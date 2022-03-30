73°F
Coroner identifies man killed in police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 9:51 am
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot by police.

Michael Allensworth, 41, of Las Vegas died Monday at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Allensworth was shot after police responded to the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St. around 5:22 p.m. for a report of a burglary. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said Allensworth pointed a gun at police and several officers opened fire.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Hank said. It was not clear if the man lived in the area or if he was the suspect in the burglary.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST