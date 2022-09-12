Coroner identifies man shot, killed by police near UNLV

The man ran off after Metro stopped the SUV he was in at 1:13 a.m. Saturday near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive, Metro said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the name of a man fatally shot by police near UNLV.

Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner’s office ruled.

Charles was shot after police said he ran from officers and fired at least one round, injuring an officer, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro officers had stopped the SUV Charles was in at 1:13 a.m. Saturday near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive, police said at the time. It was unclear why officers stopped the vehicle.

Police said Charles and at least one officer exchanged gunfire.

The officers involved were not immediately identified. Police on Monday had not released the condition of the officer who was shot.

