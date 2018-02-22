Coroner identifies man shot to death after argument in Las Vegas

Rene Espinoza Flores of Dinuba, California, was shot Tuesday after he got into an argument on the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man who was gunned down outside a central valley home Tuesday evening has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Rene Espinoza Flores of Dinuba, California, was shot after he got into an argument on the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Las Vegas police still do not know the circumstances that led to the 35-year-old’s death, and a suspect has not yet been identified.

