Coroner identifies woman whose son is suspect in fatal shooting

The son of the 48-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her earlier this month.

The woman who was allegedly shot by her son earlier this month has been identified as a 48-year-old woman.

The Clark County coroner identified the victim as Julia Bowen-McDonald of Las Vegas.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. June 5 to a home near Decatur Boulevard and Windmill Lane after a man called police to say his mother had shot herself, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

After further investigation, including the confiscation of the man’s phone, Alexander McDonald was charged with murder Wednesday.

Bowen-McDonald’s cause and manner of death are still pending from the coroner’s office.

