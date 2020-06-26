Coroner identifies woman whose son is suspect in fatal shooting
The son of the 48-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her earlier this month.
The woman who was allegedly shot by her son earlier this month has been identified as a 48-year-old woman.
The Clark County coroner identified the victim as Julia Bowen-McDonald of Las Vegas.
Police were called just before 2 a.m. June 5 to a home near Decatur Boulevard and Windmill Lane after a man called police to say his mother had shot herself, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.
After further investigation, including the confiscation of the man’s phone, Alexander McDonald was charged with murder Wednesday.
Bowen-McDonald’s cause and manner of death are still pending from the coroner’s office.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.