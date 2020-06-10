Coroner IDs 19-year-old man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday night in the central valley.
Dewon Davis, 19, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. He died Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
Officers had been called to the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near East Twain Avenue, at 8:43 p.m., according to police logs.
Las Vegas police have not released further information about his death, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
