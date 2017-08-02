Coroner IDs Las Vegas boy killed in accidental shooting

The Clark County coroner identified the 4-year-old boy who died after an accidental shooting in the southwest valley.

Police congregate at a crime scene where a child shot himself on Chandler Springs Avenue in southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Clark County coroner identified the 4-year-old boy who died after an accidental shooting in the southwest valley.

Police said Bradley Whitis was shot just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. He died at University Medical Center.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear, police said, but a 7-year-old child and Whitis’ father were both in the Chandler Springs Avenue home at the time of the shooting.

Police initially said the child was 3.

Metro’s homicide investigators and abuse and neglect section continue to investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.