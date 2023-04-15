Coroner IDs man fatally shot after entering western valley home

The man was shot around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday after police said he entered a home in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified the man fatally shot after entering a western valley home this week.

Lendor Coney Jr., 37, of Las Vegas, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Coney was shot around 6:40 p.m. after police said he entered a home in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.

Coney was in argument with a women outside the home and used a bat to hit vehicles in the driveway before kicking in the front door, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said Friday that Coney was an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

The woman’s current boyfriend was inside the home and was taken into custody after telling police he shot Coney, who was found in the backyard.

Johansson said the case has been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office to determine whether the boyfriend acted in self-defense.

