Coroner IDs man fatally shot after Las Vegas road rage incident

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot after a road rage incident in the south valley on Thursday night.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man fatally shot after a road rage incident Thursday night near the Strip.

Todd Szymanski, 25, died of gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police have said that Szymanski got out of his car at a red light near Russell Road and Interstate 15 and approached the driver of another vehicle. He pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the other driver, who shot him.

One driver had apparently cut off the other while on the interstate, and police believe the driver shot Szymanski in self-defense.

