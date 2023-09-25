Coroner IDs man killed in possible self-defense

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man shot to death in a previously unreported killing.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man shot to death in a previously unreported killing.

Richard Burruel, 22, died in a bedroom Friday at 3:21 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Burruel’s death was not publicized by the Metropolitan Police Department, and in a statement Monday, the department said they had submitted details about the man’s death to the Clark County district attorney’s office as possible self-defense.

Metro dispatch logs show officers were called at 2:47 a.m. to the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Cimarron Road, after a report of a homicide.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.