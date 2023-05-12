Coroner ID’s man shot while running from police

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man who was shot while running from police.

Police investigate a vehicle at University Center Drive and East Hacienda Avenue that was involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on Paradise Road near Russell Road on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a 35-year-old man who was shot while running from police.

Marco Andres Vazquez died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Vazquez was shot around 1:30 p.m. that day by a driver who told police Vazquez pointed a gun at him while he was driving, so he pulled over and opened fire. The man who fatally shot the other man did not face charges, police said at the time.

Officers tried to stop Vazquez moments before the shooting, near University Center Drive and East Hacienda Avenue, because he was spray painting a wall, police said. Vazquez pointed the gun at the other man while running from officers.

