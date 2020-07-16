Coroner IDs man who shot himself after Las Vegas police chase

A man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 19-mile pursuit with Las Vegas police was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Thursday.

The intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Windmill Lane is closed following a valley-wide vehicle pursuit on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Aaron Kerr, 40, died from a gunshot wound of the head, according to the coroner.

Police attempted to pull over Kerr on July 11 at 2:45 p.m. near Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue because he was wanted for multiple felonies, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

It was unclear what those alleged felonies were.

Kerr allegedly took off at a high rate of speed and was chased by police until Las Vegas Boulevard at Windmill Lane when police believe Kerr shot himself.

In November, Kerr had been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in November and released on parole in January.

