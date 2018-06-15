Coroner IDs robbery suspect slain by Las Vegas police

Terrence White was suspected of carrying out a string of robberies with at least two other men. He was shot and killed on Thursday when he drove a stolen Dodge Durango toward officers who were trying to arrest him, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the suspect in a string of robberies who was shot and killed by police a day earlier.

The suspect, 18-year-old Terrence White, was found by police just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the east valley sleeping in a stolen Dodge Durango with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in the passenger seat. After officers radioed for backup, White woke up and attempted to drive away, then turned to drive toward police, said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser.

Multiple officers shot at White when he drove toward the police near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. He died at the scene.

White’s stolen car crashed into a police patrol car after the shooting, but no officers were injured.

White’s death marks Metro’s eighth police shooting of 2018, and its fourth fatal shooting of the year.

White was suspected of at least five robberies with one to two other men, Prosser said.

The other two suspects in the string of robberies were arrested Wednesday after a shooting. The shooting victim was released from the hospital.

