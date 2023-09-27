Coroner IDs suspected home intruder killed in yard

Las Vegas police blocked off a section of Iberia Street at Turina Road in Spring Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, to investigate the death of an alleged intruder shot by a resident during a home invasion. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a suspected home intruder who was fatally shot.

Travon Powell, 27, died Sept. 20 in the backyard of a residence from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Powell and another man were shot around 9 a.m. that day on the 3300 block of Iberia Street after they attempted to break into the back of a man’s house, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time.

Johansson said the 70-year-old homeowner and his 50-year-old son opened fire when they saw the masked men attempting to break in. The other intruder ran off and was arrested nearby.

The men who opened fire were not expected to face charges, Johansson said.

