Coroner IDs teen who was shot, killed outside his Las Vegas home

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside his home in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as Jovan Wright Bullock. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest, with the manner of death listed as homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was struck once, later died at University Medical Center, Johansson said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Johansson said the boy was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words.

The suspect, who detectives believe knew Bullock, was described as being in his late teens, according to Johansson, who noted that he was shirtless and wore black pants.

The suspected killer fled south and had not been found as of Saturday afternoon, Johansson said. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with the killing, according to Las Vegas police.

Anyone with information related to Saturday’s shooting may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 701-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.