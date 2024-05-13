91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Coroner IDs teen who was shot, killed outside his Las Vegas home

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
‘I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more frequently’: How a custody battle became a fatal shooting
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 injured in east Las Vegas Valley shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 11:25 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside his home in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as Jovan Wright Bullock. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest, with the manner of death listed as homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was struck once, later died at University Medical Center, Johansson said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Johansson said the boy was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words.

The suspect, who detectives believe knew Bullock, was described as being in his late teens, according to Johansson, who noted that he was shirtless and wore black pants.

The suspected killer fled south and had not been found as of Saturday afternoon, Johansson said. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with the killing, according to Las Vegas police.

Anyone with information related to Saturday’s shooting may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 701-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By Erik Verduzco and Peter Smith Associated Press

The shootout in suburban Charlotte happened as officers with a U.S. Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for a wanted felon, who was killed by police.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 accused in death of man found fatally shot in Las Vegas vacant lot
recommend 2
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of another teen in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 3
Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’
recommend 4
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
recommend 5
Teenage boy fatally shot outside his house, police say
recommend 6
Police: Resident fires shots after waking to ‘unknown suspect’ in Henderson home