Coroner IDs victim of 1 of 2 fatal shootings in North Las Vegas

A 29-year-old man who was gunned down in North Las Vegas on Sunday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. A second fatal shooting occurred within hours less than a mile away, police say.

A man died in a shooting at East Cartier Avenue and North Bruce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday morning, Sept. 2, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police found Jaime Ayala laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds after receiving a call at 5:10 a.m. reporting a shooting on East Cartier Avenue and North Bruce Street, near East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The North Las Vegas resident died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, but Patty said that detectives believe they are looking for one suspect.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act of violence,” Patty said in a news release.

The shooting was the first of two deaths investigated Sunday morning by the department. At about 7:15 a.m., a man was found dead less than a mile away, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North McCarran Street, after police received reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white utility van.

Patty urged that anyone with information on either case contact the department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

