Coroner releases ID of man shot to death in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the identity of the man who died in a shooting in the Aliante master-planned community in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

He was Robert Brown Jr., 30, from North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Police initially said Brown was 22 years old.

At 8:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Deer Springs and Aviary ways, near Aviary Park. Brown was found in the intersection with a gunshot wound to the upper body, North Las Vegas police spokesman Gary Nellis said.

Someone in a white pickup truck fired a weapon after an altercation with Brown, police said. It is unclear whether the shooter knew the victim, Nellis said.

The cause and manner of death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.