Coroner says 2-year-old Las Vegas boy’s shooting death an accident

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that the death of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed on May 30 was an accident.

Messiah Logan was found shot in an apartment complex on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard just before noon. First responders pronounced the boy dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the shooting occurred when Messiah and four other boys under age 12 were playing with a gun. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it appeared a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot him.

The coroner’s office ruled that the boy died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy’s father, Michael Logan, was arrested the day after the shooting on one count each of involuntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm. He told officers he was sleeping when the incident occurred and tried to render aid immediately after he heard the shot.

The manslaughter charge was dropped on June 3, and Logan later reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to child abuse and ownership of a gun by a prohibited person. He is currently serving one to five years at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

3900 North Nellis Boulevard, las vegas, nv