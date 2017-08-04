Coroner says Las Vegas officer’s bullet killed driver in confrontation

A man who died in his truck this week during with a confrontation with Las Vegas police was killed by a bullet fired by an officer, not a self-inflicted gunshot, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

Las Vegas police congregate near the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A Las Vegas police officer stands by on Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The shooting on Tuesday occurred after two police officers approached 25-year-old Miguel Salas in his truck on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue after several stolen cellphones were tracked to the location. Police asked Salas multiple times to exit the vehicle. He refused to leave and, without warning, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at the officers.

Both officers were shot. One was shot in his gun belt, which did not result in injury.

Police said officer Richard Nelson, who returned fire and hit Salas, also was struck in the chest. Nelson was taken to University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Salas remained in the vehicle, so police treated the incident as a barricade situation, Metro said. He later died.

Police initially said they believed Salas had died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the coroner ruled the death a homicide caused by a single gunshot to the head fired by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

