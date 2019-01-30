Coroner: Suspect killed self during shootout with Las Vegas police

An attempted-murder suspect involved in a shootout with Las Vegas police last week died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Wednesday.

Isai Rodriguez fired 21 rounds from what police described as an “AR-15 pistol” at officers during a barricade on Thursday outside a home on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive, prompting SWAT officers Levi Hancock and Brett Brosnahan to return fire.

They struck Rodriguez, who then used a handgun to shoot himself in the head, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said Monday. The coroner’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the gunshot wound to the head killed the 33-year-old suspect.

Rodriguez had several outstanding warrants for charges ranging from attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon to attempted grand larceny of an automobile.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators section arrived about 4:45 p.m. Thursday to a family member’s home on Macbrey Drive. Several people were inside, including a 15-year-old, who police later learned had been subjected to “inappropriate sexual contact” by Rodriguez, Zimmerman said.

Body camera footage released Monday from officers Hancock and Brosnahan showed Rodriguez’s two volleys of gunfire — first out a rear glass door toward Hancock and then out the front of the house toward officers.

Had Rodriguez survived, police said, he would have faced a charge of lewdness with a minor and several counts of attempted murder of an officer.

Hancock also was one of the first officers to breach the gunman’s room at Mandalay Bay after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.

