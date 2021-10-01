Couple charged with shooting woman in the head during carjacking

Arrest reports say the woman fought back when the defendants attempted to take her car and that she was shot in the head during the ensuing struggle.

Edchela Robinson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a couple in a carjacking and shooting in central Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon that left a woman gravely wounded.

Edchela Robinson, 20, of Phoenix, and her boyfriend, Jaylynn Brown, 17, of Las Vegas, were each charged with attempted murder and multiple other felonies in the attack at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas police said in arrest reports for the couple that a female motorist was sitting in her car at the apartments, talking on her cell phone at 2:57 p.m. when she was approached by a man and woman she didn’t know. The woman pointed a gun at the motorist’s head and demanded her keys.

“(The victim) immediately launched herself from her vehicle and tackled the female to the ground where they began to fight,” police wrote in the reports.

The gun fell to the ground during the struggle, and the male assailant picked it up and shot the motorist in the head, police said.

“The next thing she knew her head was ringing and she was bleeding profusely,” the victim told police, adding “she looked over and saw that the male had the gun and that he had shot her in the head.”

The victim’s car was stolen, police said, but she somehow survived and called 911. She was able to communicate before being rushed to a local hospital, but no information on her condition was available on Friday.

The next day in Henderson, at 7:07 a.m., Robinson and Brown were stopped by Henderson police in the victim’s car at 45 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, police said. Police said both confessed to their involvement in the carjacking and shooting and said they carried out the crime because they needed a car so Brown could deal with Robinson’s ex-boyfriend.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13 for Robinson and Oct. 14 for Brown in Las Vegas Justice Court.

